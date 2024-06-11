Rockies manager Bud Black said that Beck is expected to require 4-to-6 weeks of recovery time after undergoing surgery May 29 to insert a plate into his broken left hand, MLB.com reports.

Beck sustained the injury when he made a diving grab in the outfield in a May 25 game against the Phillies. The rookie has yet to resume baseball activities, though he could be cleared to do so in the next week or two if the shorter end of his recovery timeline proves to be accurate. Beck will eventually require a minor-league rehab assignment before he's reinstated from the 10-day injured list.