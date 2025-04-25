Beck went 4-for-6 with three solo home runs in Thursday's doubleheader against the Royals.

Beck tallied his first home run of the season in the first game of the doubleheader, a 419-foot blast off Cole Ragans, before adding another two long balls in the nightcap. It was quite a day for the 24-year-old outfielder, who's gone 6-for-16 in five games since he was recalled from Triple-A. Overall, Beck's slashing .250/.341/.556 with seven runs scored, seven RBI and three stolen bases across 41 plate appearances as he looks to carve out a role in Colorado's outfield.