The Rockies optioned Beck to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Colorado isn't expected to announce a corresponding transaction until Tuesday, but prospect Zac Veen is likely to be called up from Albuquerque to replace Beck on the 26-man active roster ahead of the team's three-game series versus the Brewers. Beck secured a starting role coming out of spring training but had lost out on playing time to Mickey Moniak of late, cracking the lineup in just two of the Rockies' last five games. The 23-year-old will get the chance to play on an everyday basis in Albuquerque and will look to right the ship after slashing .150/.261/.150 with eight strikeouts over his 23 plate appearances for Colorado.