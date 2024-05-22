Beck went 0-for-4 with a stolen base Tuesday against the Athletics.
Beck has been a regular starter since being promoted April 30, though it appeared that his playing time would be squeezed with the returns of Kris Bryant and Nolan Jones (back/knee). However, Jones suffered a setback on his rehab assignment and Sean Bouchard was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room for Bryant to be activated. That keeps the door open for Beck to maintain regular playing time, though he has just a .212/.212/.348 line across his first 66 plate appearances in the majors.
More News
-
Rockies' Jordan Beck: Homers in consecutive games•
-
Rockies' Jordan Beck: Belts first big-league long ball•
-
Rockies' Jordan Beck: Nabs steal in win•
-
Rockies' Jordan Beck: Taking seat Friday•
-
Rockies' Jordan Beck: Starting regularly in left field•
-
Rockies' Jordan Beck: Added to big-league roster•