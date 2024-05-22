Beck went 0-for-4 with a stolen base Tuesday against the Athletics.

Beck has been a regular starter since being promoted April 30, though it appeared that his playing time would be squeezed with the returns of Kris Bryant and Nolan Jones (back/knee). However, Jones suffered a setback on his rehab assignment and Sean Bouchard was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room for Bryant to be activated. That keeps the door open for Beck to maintain regular playing time, though he has just a .212/.212/.348 line across his first 66 plate appearances in the majors.