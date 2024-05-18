Beck went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 10-5 loss to the Giants.

Beck has now homered in back-to-back games, and he's gone 8-for-23 (.348) during a six-game hitting streak. The outfield prospect was known for his power in the minors, but it took a little time for him to click in the majors. He's now hitting .236 with two homers, seven RBI, four runs scored, a stolen base and two doubles over 55 plate appearances. Beck may be running out of time to make an impression with the Rockies, as Nolan Jones (back) started a rehab assignment Wednesday and could return soon.