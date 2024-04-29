The Rockies are expected to promote Beck from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of Tuesday's game in Miami, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

The 23-year-old is likely to join the big club as a replacement on the 26-man active roster for outfielder Nolan Jones, who is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after he experienced a recurrence of back stiffness in Sunday's loss to the Astros. Beck will presumably take on an everyday role in his first taste of the big leagues, as he's regarded as one of the Rockies' top prospects and won't be promoted just to serve as a depth player. He had gotten off to a hot start to the season at Albuquerque, slashing .307/.405/.594 over 121 plate appearances while slugging five home runs and going 5-for-5 on stolen-base attempts.