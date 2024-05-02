Beck went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Wednesday against the Marlins.

Beck was added to the big-league roster Tuesday and has since made two starts in left field. He collected the first hit of his big-league career in his debut, and he should remain a regular in the lineup so long as Nolan Jones (back) is sidelined. Beck has the potential to be a power and speed producer, as he tallied five home runs and five stolen bases across 121 plate appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque prior to his promotion.