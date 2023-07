Beck was promoted from High-A Spokane to Double-A Hartford.

This was a necessary promotion for Beck, who was too old (22) and talented to be playing at High-A anymore. He slashed .292/.378/.566 with 20 home runs and 11 steals in 76 games for Spokane. Beck posted a solid 20.8 percent strikeout rate at High-A but has struck out five times in his first nine plate appearances for the Yard Goats.