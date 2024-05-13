Beck went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Beck has received steady playing time while Nolan Jones (back) is on the injured list. It hasn't translated to much success yet -- Beck is batting .179 with 17 strikeouts and no walks over his first 39 major-league plate appearances. His steal Sunday was the first of his career. The 23-year-old outfielder still has power upside, but he'll need to start making contact more consistently before that upside can turn into results.