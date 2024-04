The Rockies selected Beck's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Beck, 23, has slashed .307/.405/.594 with five home runs and five stolen bases over 121 plate appearances this season with Albuquerque. He has swing-and-miss concerns, but Beck's raw power should certainly play well at Coors Field if he can make enough contact. Beck should receive regular playing time, in the corner outfield spots.