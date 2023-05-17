Rockies manager Bud Black confirmed Wednesday that Kauffmann will be called up to make his MLB debut Friday versus the Rangers, Suzie Hunter of TheDNVR.com reports.

Riley Pint has already been optioned out to open up a 26-man roster spot for Kauffmann, who will try to be a band-aid for the Rockies' injury-ravaged rotation. That's a big ask considering the 25-year-old has struggled to a 7.78 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB in 37 innings (eight starts) this season with Triple-A Albuquerque. Friday's game is away from Coors Field, but Kauffmann is not a recommended fantasy streamer.