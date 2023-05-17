Kauffmann was scratched from his start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, and he's lined up to start Friday's game against the Rangers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Kauffmann has struggled to a 7.78 ERA in eight starts with the Isotopes this year, but he pitched well in his last outing with six innings of two-run baseball along with five strikeouts against Las Vegas last Wednesday. Kauffmann battled for a rotation spot this spring, and it appears the right-hander is set to make his big-league debut against the Rangers come Friday. He'd be a very risky streaming option for fantasy GMs.