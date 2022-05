Manager Bud Black said Saturday that Bryant (back) is making "steady progress in his recovery, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies revealed Wednesday that Bryant hasn't yet resumed hitting, but he's apparently making progress in other areas as he works to recover from his back injury. However, the 30-year-old will remain at the team's extended spring training facility in Arizona to continue his recovery once the Rockies travel to San Francisco this week.