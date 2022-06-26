Bryant (back) will rejoin the Rockies on Monday and is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list during the three-game series versus the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Bryant has gone 1-for-13 with a double, two walks and two runs during his four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque, and he's now set to return after spending essentially the past two months on the shelf. The 30-year-old initially returned from the back injury in late May but moved back to the injured list after only three games. Fresh off signing a seven-year, $182 million deal with the Rockies in March, Bryant has played in only 17 games and has a .270/.342/.333 slash line with zero home runs, four RBI and 11 runs scored.