Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Takes no-decision despite seven scoreless
Freeland was stuck with a no-decision Wednesday against the Giants despite tossing seven shutout innings with four strikeouts and just four hits and one walk allowed.
Freeland is on a roll with quality starts in his last three outings. Wednesday's start marked his second shutout appearance of the season, this one the longest by two outs over his May 12 win over the Brewers. His changeup baffled Giants batters, as he induced nine swinging strikes with just 36 changeups, a 25 percent whiff rate that probably made his 92 mph fastball look like 97. He'll take a 3.29 ERA into Monday's start, a rematch with the Giants.
