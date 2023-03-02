Gilbreath (elbow) said Thursday that he will likely require Tommy John surgery, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gilbreath is still seeking more opinions on his left elbow, but the writing is probably on the wall for him to go under the knife. He missed time down the stretch in 2022 due to what was diagnosed as a flexor strain, then aggravated the injury when he began mound work this spring at Rockies camp. If the 26-year-old has surgery, he would miss the entire 2023 campaign as well as the start of next season.