Toglia will start in right field and bat eighth in Monday's game versus the Phillies.
Toglia's playing time this season has been hit-or-miss, as he followed a stretch of five starts in seven games with just two starts in six contests prior to his start Monday. He could see a little more action if Kris Bryant's (ribs/back) injury lingers.
