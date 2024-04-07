Toglia went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Rays.

The Rockies shuffled their lineup with Kris Bryant (back) sidelined, with the end result being Toglia drawing the start in right field. It marked Toglia's fourth start through nine games, though he's still one of four hitters on the team with multiple home runs. While he's currently without a regular spot in the lineup, Colorado could turn to him more as it searches to improve its offensive firepower in what has been a sluggish start to the new campaign.