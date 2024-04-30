The Rockies returned Toglia to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.
Toglia was up as the 27th man for the Rockies' two-game series over the weekend in Mexico City versus the Astros but didn't see any action. He's slashed just .106/.143/.362 across 49 big-league plate appearances this season.
