The Rockies added Toglia to their active roster Saturday ahead of their series against the Astros in Mexico City.

The Rockies were permitted to add an additional position player to their roster for their two-game series in Mexico City, so Toglia will come up from Albuquerque to provide additional flexibility at first base and in the outfield. The 25-year-old has slashed .106/.143/.362 across 49 big-league plate appearances.