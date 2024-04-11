Toglia went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Toglia has carried over a power surge from spring training, as he has three home runs across only 26 plate appearances in the regular season. He is still in the Rockies' lineup on an irregular basis, though he has started six of the last 10 games after not starting in any of the team's first three games. Toglia could be working his way into a small-side platoon role, as two of his last three starts have come in right field with Charlie Blackmon sitting against a lefty.