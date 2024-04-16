Share Video

Link copied!

Toglia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's 2-1 loss to the Phillies.

Toglia launched his fourth home run of the 2024 campaign, matching his homer total from a season before in 34 fewer games. Despite his impressive power output, Toglia owns a poor .167 on-base percentage with a massive 36.1 percent strikeout rate.

More News