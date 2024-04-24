The Rockies optioned Toglia to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.
Toglia is being sent out in favor of Hunter Goodman. The 25-year-old has slashed just .106/.143/.362 with a 20:1 K:BB over 15 games with the big club this season.
