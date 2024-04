Jones will start in left field and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

It's been an ugly start to the season for Jones, who has gone just 2-for-24 at the plate with an 11:1 K:BB in his first six contests. He'll flip spots in the lineup Wednesday with Ryan McMahon, who has been elevated to the No. 3 position in the order. Jones' move down the lineup may only be a short-term demotion, as he could move back up once his bat begins to warm up.