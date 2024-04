Jones (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Padres.

Jones was removed from Tuesday's 7-4 win with back stiffness. The injury seems to be a day-to-day concern, but with a day game on tap for Thursday's series finale ahead of an off day Friday, Jones might not be back in action until Saturday against the Astros. Jake Cave will make a start in left field Wednesday in Jones' stead.