Jones was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres due to back stiffness, Kelsey Wingert-Linch of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Jones went 1-for-4 with an RBI during Tuesday's contest to break an 0-for-25 stretch at the plate, but he was replaced in left field after striking out in the sixth inning. The severity of his injury is unclear, but the Rockies will likely offer more details on his condition ahead of Wednesday's game.