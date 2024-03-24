Jones said Sunday his right knee injury appears to be minor, and he should be good to go for Thursday's Opening Day matchup with the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

There was some concern when the 25-year-old experienced some numbness in his foot after he fouled a pitch off his knee Saturday, but he's just dealing with a bruise and should be considered day-to-day. Jones believes he could play in Monday's or Tuesday's exhibitions against the Brewers, but the Rockies may play it safe and hold him out until Thursday.