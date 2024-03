Jones (knee) will start in left field and bat second for the Rockies in Monday's Cactus League game versus the Brewers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Jones had to depart Saturday's game after fouling a pitch off his right knee, but he managed to escape with just a bruise and is back in action after one day of rest. The 25-year-old will be the Rockies' everyday left fielder in 2024 following a breakout 2023 campaign.