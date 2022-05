Lambert (forearm) was activated from the injured list Thursday and was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Lambert made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque, building up to three innings in his final outing. He'll likely continue to stretch out in the minors and could be an option for the Rockies rotation at some point later in the season. Lambert is in line for his first significant game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2019.