Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said Friday that Lambert (elbow) is expected to be ready to go for the start of spring training, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Between the minors and majors, Lambert has covered just 30.1 innings since the start of the 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June of that year. Though he dealt with related forearm and elbow issues in 2022, the 25-year-old right-hander looks to have avoided another surgery and should be ready to compete for a back-end rotation spot with the Rockies this spring. However, given that he owns a 7.48 ERA and 1.78 WHIP over 95 innings in the majors and has struggled to stay on the mound in recent years, Lambert is more likely to open the season at Triple-A Albuquerque to shake off the rust before Colorado potentially gives him another look.