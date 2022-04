Grichuk went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Wednesday against the Phillies.

Grichuk has primarily batted fifth or lower in the Rockies' order to begin the season. However, with Kris Bryant (back) sidelined for the last two games, Grichuk has shifted up to the third spot in the lineup. While he went 0-for-4 Tuesday, Grichuk delivered an RBI single in the third inning Wednesday. He has now driven in 10 for the season, also chipping in two home runs and seven runs scored across 54 plate appearances.