Feltner allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters over six innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Feltner struggled in his first start of the campaign March 31, giving up five runs (three earned) over five innings against Arizona. He turned things around Saturday, notching a quality start while inducing an impressive 18 swinging strikes en route to a career-high 10 strikeouts. Feltner was in line for the win upon his departure, but Colorado's bullpen was blown up late to stick him with a no-decision. Despite that disappointment, this was one of the best outings of his career, and it provides some optimism that Feltner can begin to turn his solid arsenal into useful results after he entered 2024 with an ugly 6.06 career ERA.