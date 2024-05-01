Feltner did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits over eight innings. He struck out three.

Felter was dominant for most of Tuesday's outing, blanking the Marlins through eight frames. With the Rockies up 5-0, the 27-year-old Feltner started the ninth inning, eyeing the first complete game of his career. However, he was pulled after allowing the first three batters to reach in the inning before the bullpen imploded, ultimately allowing the Marlins to tie the game and costing Feltner a chance at a win. Despite the disappointing finish, it was an encouraging outing for Feltner overall after he allowed 10 runs over 9.1 innings in his previous two starts. He's 1-2 on the season with a 5.13 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB through six starts (33.1 innings).