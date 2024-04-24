Feltner allowed four runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Tuesday.

Feltner immediately found himself in some trouble with a leadoff walk and a pair of singles to quickly get the Padres on the board. They would plate one more before the inning ended and then got another two runs off him in the third with four more hits in the frame. Four innings pitched was a season low for Feltner, who had to work hard, needing 93 pitches to get through the outing. He was unable to replicate the magnificent start at home he had versus the Rays earlier in the month, but Feltner's managed to keep the ball in the park in his two starts at Coors as opposed to the four home runs he's surrendered in his three road starts thus far. He'll take a 5.68 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB (25.1 IP) into his next outing on the road against the Marlins.