Feltner didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Cardinals after allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings.

Feltner was scratched ahead of his previous scheduled start last Saturday in Atlanta due to an illness, but that didn't affect him this time around as he managed to pitch five innings. He was far from efficient, though. He's issued at least three walks in five of his last six starts, posting a 24:18 K:BB across 30 innings with a 6.30 ERA and 1.87 WHIP over that stretch. Given the traffic he allows on the basepaths, it's hard to rely on Feltner for anything more than being an innings-eater. His next start is scheduled on the road against the Yankees.