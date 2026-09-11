Feltner (5-10) allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two batters over five innings in a loss to the Yankees on Thursday.

Feltner fell behind quickly when he gave up a two-run homer to Luis Garcia in the first inning. The Yankees plated two more runs against him in the second, and though Feltner finished his outing with three scoreless frames, the early damage was enough to send him to his 10th loss. The right-hander has given up at least four runs in four of his past five starts, stumbling to a 7.30 ERA with a 22:13 K:BB across 24.2 innings during that stretch. His season-long 5.88 ERA is sixth-worst in the majors among hurlers who have tossed at least 100 innings, but Feltner figures to finish out the campaign in Colorado's rotation. His next start is projected to be a home matchup against San Diego.