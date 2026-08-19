Feltner (5-7) allowed seven runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over five-plus innings to take the loss versus the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Feltner gave up Shohei Ohtani's 30th homer of the season in the third inning, though the Dodgers didn't stop there. The Rockies made a late push against the Los Angeles bullpen but couldn't get their starter off the hook. Feltner has lost five of his last eight starts, and he's allowed four or more runs in five of those games. For the season, he has a 5.97 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 64:39 K:BB through 92 innings over 19 starts. He's lined up to make his next start on the road versus the Nationals.