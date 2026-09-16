Feltner (6-10) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out five over five scoreless innings of relief to earn the win over the Padres on Tuesday.

Feltner stayed on normal rest for this appearance out of the bullpen, having last pitched Thursday versus the Yankees. He had lost his last five outings as a starter, posting a 6.93 ERA over 24.2 innings in that span. The right-hander is at a 5.63 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 88:50 K:BB through 116.2 innings over 24 games (22 starts) this season. While the Rockies' pitching plans are in flux going forward, Feltner's success in bulk relief could put him in a position to piggyback Kyle Freeland again as the latter ends the year on a limited workload due to a recent stint on the injured list.