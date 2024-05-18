Feltner (1-4) gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over four-plus innings to take the loss Friday versus the Giants.

This is the fifth time in nine starts Feltner has allowed at least four runs. The Rockies got off to a good start, but the right-hander gave it all back when he was tagged for a three-run home run by Thairo Estrada in the fifth inning. Feltner is now at a 5.69 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 42:14 K:BB through 49 innings this season. Oddly enough, he's been slightly worse away from Coors Field in 2024, but his next start is projected to be at Oakland.