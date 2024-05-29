Feltner allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out one over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Tuesday.

Feltner finally had some struggles at Coors Field in his fourth home start of the campaign. Jose Ramirez tagged him for a two-run home run in the first inning and Josh Naylor added another two-run blast in the fifth. Feltner posted six scoreless innings against the Athletics in his previous start, but he took a step back Tuesday and continues to post poor numbers overall. He's at a 5.61 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 49:18 K:BB through 59.1 innings across 11 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Reds.