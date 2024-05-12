Feltner allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Saturday.

Feltner ran into some trouble in the fifth inning but otherwise had a solid outing for his third quality start of the season. He's still winless over his last five outings, but he was able to avoid giving up a home run -- Feltner has yet to yield a long ball at home in three Coors Field starts in 2024. Overall, he's at a 5.20 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB through 45 innings over eight starts this season. The right-hander is tentatively projected to make his next start on the road at pitcher-friendly Oracle Park in San Francisco.