Feltner (1-3) suffered the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on eight hits through 5.2 innings against the Pirates. He struck out three.

Feltner was in line for the win through five innings, having allowed only one run to that point but he allowed four runs on five hits in the sixth, including a couple of doubles and a blast by Oneil Cruz that helped seal Feltner's fate. Feltner was coming off a career-best eight-plus inning performance in his last start but eventually ran out of gas against a Pirates squad that had only managed three runs during the first two games of the series. Feltner will carry a 5.54 ERA and 1.46 ERA into his next start, tentatively lined up for next weekend when the Rangers come to the Mile High City for a three-game set.