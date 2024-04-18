Feltner (1-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against Philadelphia. He struck out eight.

The Phillies teed off Feltner in the first inning, starting the game with back-to-back solo shots by Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner as part of a four-run, five-hit frame. Though Feltner settled in afterward, the damage was already done, falling to his second loss of the campaign. Wednesday's outing was the first hiccup in what's been a very successful start to the 2024 campaign for Feltner. Before facing the Phillies, Feltner had allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his three starts. He's lined up to make his next start Tuesday against the Padres at Coors Field.