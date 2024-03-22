Feltner allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out six in Thursday's Cactus League contest against the Rockies.

Feltner has made four appearances this spring, with the last two being particularly impressive. Across those two outings, he has surrendered only two earned runs across 8.2 innings while maintaining a 9:2 K:BB. The Rockies haven't made any official decisions, but Feltner has made a strong case for the fifth spot in the team's rotation to begin the campaign.