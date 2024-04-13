Feltner (1-1) earned the win Friday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Feltner allowed a run in each of the first two innings before ultimately settling in and holding Toronto scoreless over his final three frames while the Rockies erupted for 12 runs in a comfortable win. Feltner's gotten off to a nice start this year, posting a 3.38 ERA with a 1.31 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB through his first three outings (16 innings). However, the 27-year-old righty isn't likely to warrant fantasy consideration while pitching half the time at Coors Field -- Felter struggled to a 5.82 ERA in 10 starts last season.