Feltner (0-1) yielded five runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Arizona.
Feltner struggled out of the gate Sunday, coughing up three runs in the first, frame, including a two-run homer from Christian Walker. After three shutout innings, Feltner gave up two unearned runs in the fifth. The 27-year-old should have a spot in the rotation for now but shouldn't be trusted in most fantasy formats.
