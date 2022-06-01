Hilliard will start in left field and bat seventh in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Marlins.

Hilliard will stick in the lineup for a fourth consecutive game after he went 5-for-11 with a double, a walk, three runs and an RBI in the previous three contests. The quartet of Charlie Blackmon, Connor Joe, Randal Grichuk and Yonathan Daza are still expected to fill out the three outfield spots and designated hitter in most games while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list, but the Rockies could continue to open up semi-regular at-bats for Hilliard by rotating rest days among the other four players.