Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Plates three runs in loss
Hilliard went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.
Hilliard launched a two-run homer in the seventh inning and drove home the Rockies' final run with a double in the ninth. The 25-year-old has been on a tear at the plate over his last five games, going 9-for-15 with four long balls and six RBI. He hit 35 home runs in Triple-A this season and has continued flashing his power since being called up to the majors in late August, slugging six round trippers in his first 54 at-bats.
