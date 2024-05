The Rockies recalled Bouchard from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

The move comes with Colorado placing Jordan Beck on the 10-day injured list due to a fractured left hand. Bouchard was sent down to Triple-A on May 21 after slashing .222/.333/.370 with one home run and three RBI over 63 plate appearances in the majors. He showed improvement in his short stint in the minors, going 6-for-15 with two home runs and five RBI over his last four games with Albuquerque.