Blach is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Giants in San Francisco,

He'll be awarded a second consecutive turn through the rotation after he limited the Rangers to one run on seven hits and no walks over five innings en route to grabbing his first win of the season in his last start Sunday. With Kyle Freeland's (elbow) return from the 15-day injured list not considered imminent, Blach should have a fair amount of security in the rotation.